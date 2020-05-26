Funeral services for Marian Moseman were held May 19, 2020, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Logan Cemetery, rural Hooper, Neb. She passed away gently at her family farm home near Craig on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the age of 90.
Marian Georgia Moseman was born on April 3, 1930, to Lester and Rosalie Schafersman on the family farm in Washington County, Neb.
She was baptized and confirmed in the Zion Lutheran Church in Hooper and attended District 17, Hewett School before graduating from Hooper High School in 1947. Marian earned her teacher certification at Midland College and taught for years in the rural public school system throughout Dodge County.
A courtship with Calvin Moseman, including horseback rides, roller skating, and “Tipsy Through the Window,” led to their wedding on Oct. 21, 1951 and formed the foundation for their 68 years of marriage to which five children were born.
From 1955 to this day, Marian and Calvin’s family life centered around the family farm purchased near rural Craig,.
Throughout Marian’s life she was active in her church community at Zion Lutheran Church in Hooper and First Lutheran Church in Oakland. For nearly 40 years, she not only taught Sunday School, but was also served on the church board, played the piano and organ, and, of course, shared time with the ladies of the church sewing quilts for servicemen and women, the homeless and others less fortunate than herself. She lived out her love for the Lord with her selfless service to her church and folks she would never meet.
Marian loved sunsets and gardening. She loved her family most of all. She loved baking for them and attending each of her children’s activities. Her annual garden was always a bounty of vibrant flowers and sumptuous vegetables. While she enjoyed traveling to visit friends and relatives, she would not hesitate to travel to help family in times of need.
Marian’s calling card was her smile. She loved to smile just as much as she loved those things that brought a smile to her face – her faith, her family, and her friends.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, brother John, sister Leola and grandson Nikko.
Marian’s legacy lives on through her husband, Calvin, and their children Susan (Butch Gerch) Moseman of Craig, Rick Moseman of Fremont, Neb.; Carolyn (Todd) Davidson of Salem, Ore.; Mary Moseman of Lincoln, Neb.; and Rob (Anne) Moseman of Oakland.
Marian has 17 grandchildren and 16 great-granchildren.
Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church in Oakland, or the Open Door Mission in Omaha.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.