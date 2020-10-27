A private memorial service was planned for Maribelle Severine. A Tekamah native, she passed away from natural causes April 24, 2020, at the Towne House in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was 91.
Maribelle Scott Severine was born in Tekamah on Jan. 21, 1929, to David Clark and Dorothy (Thompson) Scott. On Aug. 21, 1949, she married the love of her life, Rodney G. in Tekamah. They were married nearly 70 years before Rod’s death in June 2019.
Maribelle attended Wayne State Teachers College and then taught school before starting their family. After her children were older, she worked part-time as a First Presbyterian Church preschool teacher. She also volunteered with several organizations.
In the years before she lost her sight, she was a seamstress, quilter and crafter, blessing her family with handmade items. Maribelle was also known for her delicious cookies, baking for every holiday and special occasions.
She was a Jubilee member of First Presbyterian Church.
Maribelle is survived by daughters Sara S. (Dennis) Cowley and Patricia S. (Butch) Pine, both of Ft. Wayne; daughter-in-law Lynn Severine; sisters Priscilla Holm and Suzanne (Walter) Mader; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the caring staff of the Towne House and Heartland Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney and son Scott.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice or BHI Foundation COVID Employee Support, designating The Towne House as the recipient, www.bhiseniorliving.org.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services was in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com