Funeral services for service for Marie Daubert were June 29, 2020, at St, Paul’s Lutheran Church in Uehling. Burial was in Swaburg Cemetery in rural Dodge County. She passed away June 24, 2020, at Oakland Heights in Oakland at the age of 96.
Marie Eloise Daubert was born October 14, 1923, at the family home, east of Uehling, to Fred, Jr. and Minnie (Weigle) Daubert.
Marie attended the Meyer Country School, taking two grades in one year. She had perfect attendance at the school for seven years. After her elementary years, she spent three years at Uehling High School and then enrolled in and graduated from Oakland High School in 1940.
Marie was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Uehling. She was baptized by Pastor Shrade of Zion Lutheran Church, in Hooper in August 1937.
Marie’s parents died when she was a young girl. She went to live with an aunt and paternal grandmother in Oakland. She resided in the same home for decades after their deaths.
Marie had the good fortune to experience a variety of work in her years; housework, downtown businesses, hospital cook, bakery, and grocery store just to name a few jobs. Through her tasks came many personal contacts and friendships which lasted her lifetime.
A special love of her life was plants and flowers. She developed a growing, grooming and display knowledge which she gladly taught to all who would show an interest. This knowledge shined brightly during her years with the Garden Club and as superintendent of the Burt County Fair flower and plant division. Her 70 years in the club and county fair positions further showed her love and dedication. Marie served the Garden Club as president for 13 consecutive years.
Marie’s travels and adventures, including three World’s Fairs, provided her with information and stories for many years. She also was a Gold Star Member of the Uehling and Oakland VFW Auxiliary and American Legion posts.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, who was killed in 1951 during the Korean Conflict.
She is survived by numerous cousins, including a special cousin, Dean of the Hooper Care Center..
Memorials are suggested to any charitable organization or the donor’s choice.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.