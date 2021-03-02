Funeral services for Mark Thompson, age 58 of Blair, were held Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, Reach Church, formerly Country Bible, near Blair. He passed away Feb. 22, 2021, at his home.
Mark R. Thompson was born April 1, 1962, in Blair, the son of Richard and Lela (Sheets) Thompson. Mark was raised on the family farm near Herman. He attended and graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School.
He was a lifelong farmer, starting with his father and later taking over the family farm. He loved to work the land. Mark enjoyed everything motorcycles, including building custom bikes, riding and showing his bikes.
On Sept. 5, 2009, he was united in marriage to Tammy Steffen in Blair.
Mark is survived by his wife Tammy, children: Nick (Sydney) Thompson, Rusty (Mindy) Thompson, Taylor (Matthew) Hazen, Caddon Keatts and Hannah Keatts; nine grandchildren; brothers: Craig (Debbie) Thompson and Scott (Ellen) Thompson; in-laws: Jamie Steffen, Tina (Kevin) Hirst, Cory Steffen; mother Lela Thompson; father- and mother-in-law Bernie and Linda Steffen; countless friends, and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his father Richard and good friend Nick Hoier.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.