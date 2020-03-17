Funeral services for Marlene Lindstrom were Saturday, March 14, 2020, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. She passed away March 11, 2020, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha at the age of 82.
Marlene Joyce Lindstrom was born March 20, 1937, in Oakland to Harold E. and Margaret J. Bergquist.
Marlene attended District No. 17 Swaburg School in Dodge County, Neb., through the eighth grade. She was baptized and confirmed at Elim Lutheran Church in rural Hooper (Swaburg), Neb. Marlene attended and graduated from Uehling High School in 1954. On May 26, 1956, Marlene and Robert Lindstrom were united in marriage at Elim Lutheran Church. They farmed in the Oakland area throughout their married life. Robert passed away July 18, 1993.
Marlene was member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was active in choir, taught Sunday school, attended bible study and was a member of LCW. She was also a member of the Bell Creek Extension Club.
She was known to be devoted to her faith, family and football. She attended countless sporting events of her boys and grandchildren.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Margaret; beloved husband, Bob; sister-in-law, Mary Bergquist; great-grandchild, Abel David Garrison.
She is survived by her sons, Dan (Debra), Scott (Valerie) and Roger (Barbara) Lindstrom; brother, Keith Bergquist. Her legacy also includes nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to First Evangelical Lutheran Church (Music Ministry) or Elim Lutheran Church.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.