A private family service is planned for Mary Lou Beard. She passed away April 7, 2020, at her home in Tekamah at the age of 93. Burial will be in Decatur’s Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mary Lou (Seymour) Beard was born Dec. 4, 1926, in the home of her parents Ray and Lucile (Ball) Seymour in rural Decatur.
Mary Lou attended the rural Ball School, in Thurston County, for eight years before she graduated from Decatur High School in 1944. She went on to pursue a teacher’s certificate at Wayne State College and taught in one-room schools, including Ball, until she met the love of her life, Johnie M. Beard. They were married July 12, 1947 and were together 67 years. They spent 58 years on a farm near Decatur, where she did many things to make a happy home, before they moved to Tekamah in 2005.
Their son Barry joined them in 1953. This kept her very busy in his activities at school and church. She taught Bible School and Sunday School in the United Methodist Church, where she was a member since 1952. She worked at many retail businesses during her lifetime, finally quitting her last job at age 86. As she got older, Mary Lou’s favorite pastime was crocheting. Some of her crocheted dolls were sent all the way to Hawaii. She enjoyed band concerts, ballgames and other activities of her great-grandchildren, playing cards, Big Red football, big band music and dancing.
She is survived by her son Barry; grandchildren: Brooke (Chris) Boswell and Jasmyn (Derek) Johnson; great-grandchildren: Zachary, Nathan and Amelia Boswell and Addison and Thayer Johnson all of Blair; sisters: Marcheta Strobel of Omaha and Joan Schuler of Tekamah; many special nieces and nephews; she was Aunt Mary to many who weren’t her relatives.
Waiting for her are her beloved husband Johnie; her parents Ray and Lucile Seymour; sister and brother-in-law: Patsey (Lowell) Glassmeyer; brother: Raymond Seymour; brothers-in-law: John Strobel and George Schuler; in-laws: John and Doll Beard; Beulah (Howard) Lewis, Betty (William) Witthuhn, Doris (Don) Worley, Rusty (Lynn) Beard, Lewis (Dona) Beard, Saranne (Bob) Baker, and many special uncles and aunts and other relatives.
