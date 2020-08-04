Funeral services for Matt Worley are set for Friday, July 31, 2020, 2:30 p.m., at the Decatur City Auditorium. Burial will be in Decatur’s Hillcrest Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Matt passed away unexpected in his home on July 27, 2020. He was 61.
Matthew P. Worley was born to Gene and Sidney “Jean” (Warren) Worley at Methodist Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa, on May 2, 1959. Matt grew up at the family farm north of Decatur with his parents and brother Mike. He always helped with chores on the farm, worked in the field and enjoyed playing in the hay loft.
Matt attended Elm Grove country school until the 3rd grade, when he then transitioned into the Decatur school system. He was very active in sports throughout school and even went on to play college football at Nebraska Wesleyan for a year after graduating high school in 1977. He transferred to UNL and studied for a year before moving home to help on the family farm.
On Dec. 14, 1985, Matt married his high school sweetheart, Jackie Sears, in Lake Tahoe, Calif. Matt and Jackie moved to Sacramento, Calif., where they lived for two years and where their first child, Matthew Cole, was born.
They moved back to Nebraska to be close to family and settled into their home in Decatur where he lived out the rest of his days. It was there where their second child Katelyn Lee was born. After a few years, Matt and Jackie got a surprise when Bailey Jean completed their family. Matt continued to farm and was very passionate about his cattle. He was also a millwright for many years, a crane operator and ended his career at MidAmerican in Sioux City. Matt was a hard worker and was always looking for his niche in life, however, his true niche was on the farm and with his family.
Matt was known for his big heart, being full of nonsense and his ability to make everyone feel welcome. Besides his passion for his cattle, he also enjoyed fishing trips to Minnesota, black-and-white shows and movies, Husker football, Harley motorcycles, and most importantly spending time with his family.
Survivors include his parents: brother, Mike of Decatur; wife: Jackie; children: Cole (Kiley) Worley and Katelyn (Michael) Klatt of Decatur, and Bailey (Cash) Dinkel of Lincoln; seven beautiful grandchildren with one of the way.
