Michael F. McCormick

Funeral services for Mike McCormick were Saturday, April 17, at the Herman Legion Hall. A private family burial was held. The Herman man passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in an Omaha hospital. He was 73.
Mike was born on January 21, 1948, in Osmond, Neb., to Lonnie and Elsie (Vech) McCormick. He had many happy memories of growing up on a farm in Verdigre with his brothers and sisters. Mike married Doris Liska on June 28, 1969, in Verdigre, and they raised their family of seven children in Herman.
Mike was a veteran of Vietnam. He earned a degree in forestry from Northern Arizona University and enjoyed running his own business, McCormick Tree Service. He and Doris also served as pastors of Word of Life Church in Decatur. Mike was overjoyed to meet his newest grandson, Tyson, who was born in February. His greatest pleasure was received when spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Doris McCormick of Herman; children, Lee (Marcie) McCormick of Bennington, Loren (Melissa) McCormick of Verdigre, Tracy (Malibu) McCormick of Waverly, Leslie (Aaron) Whitney of Austin, Texas, and Tyler (Morgan) McCormick of Herman; daughter-in-law, Merri (Jon) Isom of Austin; siblings, Margaret Croxen of South Sioux City, Richard (Jan) McCormick of Dakota City, and Judy (Tim) Clausen,of South Sioux City; sister-in-law, Niann (Phillip) McCormick of Omaha; brother-in-law, Ed Janak of Niobrara; grandchildren, Morgan, Ashlee, Skylr, Emilee, Ethan, Trevor, Mya, and Tyson; extended family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Tony McCormick of Reno, Nev., and Luke McCormick of Herman; brother, Phillip McCormick of Omaha; and sister, Diane Janak of Niobrara.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.