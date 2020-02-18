A memorial service for Mike Clemon was held Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. at the Rush Family Chapel in Onawa, Iowa, with Darren Goslar officiating. Music selections were “Hallelujah,” “One More Day,” “Wish You Were Here,” and “Drink a Beer.” Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur. The Soldier, Iowa man passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his home. He was 67.
Michael Dean Clemon was born Feb. 11, 1952, in Onawa, Iowa, the son of Gordon Bruce and Ruth Amanda (Jensen) Clemon.
Following his graduation from East Monona High School, Michael worked for several years at the feed store in Soldier and he drove truck for D.R. Anderson for many years.
Mike was a member of the Soldier Lutheran Church.
He enjoyed celebrating with family on the 4th of July at Gorham’s Dam near Soldie. He also enjoyed flying with longtime friend, John Gramke.
Survivors include his children, Clint (Kim) Clemon of Wahoo, Neb., Tara Clemon of Soldier and Krystal Clemon of Sioux Rapids, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; sister, Barb Johnson of Soldier; sister-in-law, Vicky Clemon of Soldier; and several nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Ruth (Jensen) Clemon; daughter, Amanda Pulkrabek; sister, Patti Miller; brother, Dennis Clemon; and brother-in-law, Tony Johnson.
Honorary casket bearers were Gavin Savery, Ronnie Miller, John Gramke, Willy Gangestad, Tony LeClair, and Rick Watson.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.