A celebration of life for Mike McVeigh was held Jan. 25, 2020, at Heafey Hoffman Dworak and Cutler’s West Center Chapel in Omaha. The former Herman man passed away Jan. 18, 2020. He was 67.
Mike was born Sept. 30, 1952, to Raymond and Pearl McVeigh.
He was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Lonnie and Jim; and sister, Beverly Vogel. Mike is survived by wife, Andrea; children, Michaela and Matthew; sister, Janie (Tom) Simmons; nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuary and Crematorium was in charge of the arrangements.