A memorial service for Morrgan Reusch was March 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Tekamah. Burial will be at a later date. She passed away Feb. 24, 2020, in Turin, Iowa, at the age of 22.
Morrgan Beatrice Elizabeth Reusch was born to Kelly Reusch and Tricia (Joy) Alexander on July 17, 1997, in Cherokee, Iowa. As a child, Morrgan always had a contagious smile. She was very close with her siblings and cousins; they were never far from one another. The imagination they shared always found them on a mission to explore that, no doubt, made all the adults nervous. One day you may have found her on a motorcycle and the next she could be seen with the whole group frog slapping, which is something that maybe only those “river bottom” kids will ever understand.
She had a love of reading and books. Once she opened a book, she could not put it down until she completed it. This meant chores often got neglected, or a little sister bribe was needed, if it was a good read.
Morrgan had a relationship with her family that was like no other. From even the earliest age, she wanted to be their protector. They had their battles but, when one was in need, the other two were there in a heartbeat. As with any teenager, there may have been days she didn’t agree with her mom, or even like her much. However, as she became an adult, they became the best of friends.
Morrgan was a loving, compassionate person who enjoyed caring for others. She knew early in life that her calling would be in the healthcare field. She worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant throughout high school and college. She attended River Valley High School in Correctionville, Iowa, and graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School in Tekamah. After high school, she continued her education at Western Iowa Tech where she graduated and became a Certified Surgical Technician. Morrgan was most recently working in the surgery department at CNOS in Dakota Dunes, S.D. She was also continuing classes to finish her nursing degree. Morrgan loved that her profession gave her new opportunities daily to help others.
Morrgan grew to find things that brought her pleasure and comfort. She had a love of crafting, jewelry making and glass etching. Those passions led her to create her own small business and she was so proud to announce the beginnings of Hen House Creations. In addition to her crafting, Morrgan developed a deep love of the outdoors. She spent many hours and days enjoying hiking, shed hunting or just plain enjoying the view a hilltop has to offer.
In 2016, Morrgan met the love of her life, Logan Persinger. The two of them created a life together in rural Turin. It was at this time, that Morrgan would find her true purpose in life. The couple welcomed Walker James Persinger to the world June 10, 2019. From the instant she laid eyes on that sweet baby boy, she knew she had finally found her place. During the stressful time of new motherhood, she never forgot the importance of family.
Morrgan was preceded in death by her sister, Jamie Alexander; grandparents, Dorrell and Ernest Alexander; great grandparents, Bessie and Melburn Carlson; great-grandfather, Albert Reusch; great uncle, Tim Reusch; cousins Joseph McDonald, Zachary Townsend and Matthew Townsend.
She is survived by the love of her life, Logan Persinger; son, Walker Persinger; parents, Tricia and Jim Alexander of Tekamah and Kelly Reusch of Springfield, Mo.; siblings, Chance Reusch and Paige Reusch of Tekamah, Ray (Chelsea) Alexander of Colorado Springs, Colo., Shirley Alexander and Christopher Alexander of Sherman, Texas; grandparents, Daletta (Larry) Patterson of Washta, Iowa, James Joy of Lovell, Wyo.; great grandparents, Duane (Betty) Zupp of Washta, Don (Mamie) Joy of Cushing, Iowa, Margaret Reusch of Cherokee, Iowa; aunts and uncles, Jamie (April) Joy, Jennifer (Wade) Preul, Chad Patterson, Aaron Patterson, Ernie (Jane) Alexander, Diana (Joe) Sova, Pat (Dick) Sheets, Jeff (Twila) Alexander, Christie (Mark) Richardson, Jesse (T.C.) Hulbert; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and longtime friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.