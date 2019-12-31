Funeral services for Myrtle Haeffner were Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019,at Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemtery in the village. She passed away Dec. 23, 2019, at Elmwood Care Center in Onawa, Iowa, at the age of 80.
Myrtle Isabel (Noel) Haeffner was born Feb. 13, 1939, to Paul and Lillie (Pettit) Noel in rural Tekamah. When Myrtle was a young girl, her family lived on a farm south of Decatur, near Quinnebaugh. She attended Decatur High School and was baptized and confirmed into Trinity Lutheran Church of Decatur..
She married Donald Haeffner on Aug.19, 1954, in Glenwood, Iowa. To this union two sons were born, Darien and Michael. Myrtle was a homemaker, and in her later years, worked for over 10 years at the Oakland Heights Nursing Home.
She enjoyed a variety of things, including playing softball with friends. She liked watching her son’s games and driving carloads of kids to events. Myrt and Don loved camping, boating, fishing and trail rides in Missouri and Arkansas. She always hoped she would have a granddaughter. She had four of them, with whom she shared the love of horseback riding, teaching them all to ride. They enjoyed traveling on their motorcycle, playing cards and especially being with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; brothers, Don and Virgil Noel; sisters, Vera Lindberg, Delores Lindberg, Donna Johnson, Myrna Morgan Tipton.
Myrtle is survived by her sons, Darien (Peggy) of Decatur, Mike (Shawna) of rural Lyons, Neb.; granddaughters, Leslie (Matt) Timm of Pender, Neb., Stacy (Curtis) Koehler of Wahoo, Neb., Jasmine (Jeremy) Helzer of Oakland, Neb., Cassie (Ben) Ruwe of Fremont, Neb.; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.