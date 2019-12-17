Funeral services for Norma Voss were Saturday, Dec. 14, at First Lutheran Church in Blair, Neb. Burial was in Blair Cemetery. She passed away Dec. 7, 2019, in Omaha. She was 92.
Norma was born on April 24, 1927, in Hamill, S.D., the daughter of Fritz and Agnes Lindstrom. At the age of 6, Norma and her parents moved to a farm near Herman where she attended school and graduated with the class of 1944. After high school, she attended Midland College, where she earned her teaching certificate, and then began teaching at New England School.
Norma and her husband John resided in Blair where they raised their four children and were longtime members of First Lutheran. Norma and John enjoyed bowling, playing cards, Nebraska football games, and especially spending time with family.
She is survived by her children; Linda (Rich) Petersen, Rick (Vickie) Voss, Luann Voss and Ron (Linda) Voss, nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband John.
