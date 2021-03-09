Funeral services for Patricia Moseman were held Saturday. March 6, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.
The 94-year-old Oakland woman passed away in Lincoln on March 3, 2021.
Patricia Ann, known as Pat, was born on July 23, 1926, in Redondo Beach, Calif., to Frank and Florence Thomen. After graduation from Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, she worked as a bookkeeper at Citizens National Bank and Trust in downtown Los Angeles. A highlight of her employment there was being locked in a vault during a bank robbery.
She resided in Los Angeles until 1947 when she married Vernolt Moseman on March 8, of that year. They met at Riverside Lutheran Church during World War II.
They moved to Oakland where they farmed for over 50 years. To this union were born three children: Carol Mahlendorf of Des Moines, Iowa; Bob (Jane) Moseman of Oakland, and Mary (Charlie) Corbin of Lincoln.
She was a musician who enjoyed playing songs on her organ and keyboard for her personal enjoyment. She attempted to pass along her music skills to her three children, but unfortunately they took after their father in musical ability.
Pat was a devoted Husker fan and never missed an opportunity to watch them on television playing football, basketball and volleyball.
Pat was actively involved in Girl Scouts, Rainbow Girls, First Lutheran Church, Westside Neighborhood Circle, Bridge Club, Card Club, Canasta Club, Oakland Square Dance Club, Craft Club and Golden Oaks Senior Center.
She enjoyed the outdoors and spent her younger years camping and hiking with her parents and sister in Yosemite National Park and Sequoia National Park. She and her sister made a nostalgic trip to Yosemite when they were in their late eighties.
Pat’s chocolate chip cookies were unparalleled! There was always a cookie tin in her freezer full of cookies in addition to frozen Snickers whenever her children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren stopped for a visit.
She is survived by her children, six grandchildren: Jennifer (Justin) Ragan, Janna (Mike) Kloth, Tony (Casey) Moseman, Joey (Brandi) Corbin, Brent (Traci) Corbin, Amanda Corbin and fiancé Marcello Sanchez, and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Arla Jean Landholm, sister-in-law, Millie Moseman, brother-in-law, Lloyd (Betty) Moseman and many nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband Vernolt, and her sister Kay.
Memorials are suggested to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Golden Oaks Center or the donor’s choice.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.