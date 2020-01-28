Funeral services for Peter W. Mackey were held Jan. 28, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Beatrice, Neb. Burial followed in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery. The Decatur man passed away Jan. 20, 2020, in Omaha. He was 79.
Pete was born April 18, 1940, in Mitchell, S.D., to Clifford and Angie Mackey. After graduating from Mitchell High School in 1958, he worked in masonry construction and became a bricklayer. In 1969, he started his own construction company in Colorado Springs, Colo. After a successful 10-year venture with his company, he and his family decided to move to Tekamah where he oversaw the building of over 100 houses on the Omaha Indian Reservation.
Pete’s Christian faith drew him to get his master’s degree in counseling. His own Santee Sioux heritage gave him a heart to help the people of the Omaha and Winnebago reservations, so he became an alcohol and drug counselor at the hospital in Winnebago. Pete and his wife Emily also started a prison ministry for that area where they helped several people find their way to the Lord.
Pete celebrated life with family, camping, fishing, hunting, boating, reading, writing poetry, playing cards and spending time with his dog, Tucker.
He was preceded in death by his wife Emily Mackey. Pete is survived by son Travis (Sabra) Mackey; daughter Heidi (Mark) Trelz; grandchildren Madeline, Katia, Megan, Max, Grace, Olivia and Isaac.
Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society.
Roeder Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements.