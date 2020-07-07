A memorial service for Ralph Anderson, Jr., was held June 30, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah. Burial followed in Tekamah Cemetery. He died June 26, 2020, at CHI Health Immanuel in Omaha at the age of 80.
Ralph Milton “Mick” Anderson Jr. was born to Ralph M. Sr. and Dorothea (Thomas) Anderson in Omaha on Nov. 28, 1939. He was raised and lived his entire adult life in Tekamah. After graduating from Tekamah High School in 1957, he attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln and Dana College, graduating from Dana with a BS in Business Administration. He then earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1965.
Ralph was united in marriage to Judith Eleanor Bruce at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah on Aug. 18, 1963.
Following law school, Ralph joined his father’s law practice, Anderson & Anderson and A. M. Anderson Abstracting. Throughout his career he served 12 years as Burt County Attorney and several terms as Tekamah City Attorney.
Ralph’s professional involvements include 55-year membership of the Nebraska Bar Association and as a member Nebraska Land Title Association and their Person of the Year in 2008.
Civically, he was involved in Tekamah Chamber of Commerce, Burt County Museum Board, Tekamah Lions Club, Tekamah Fire Department, Northridge Country Club, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Masonic Lodge No. 31 (50-year member), the Scottish Rite, and Tangier Shrine of Omaha. Ralph was a lifetime and faithful member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Ralph loved Nebraska football, hunting, fishing, boating on the Missouri River, and spending time in Okoboji, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Judy, and his parents.
He is survived by son Michael Thomas Anderson and his wife Brenda of Lake Oswego, Ore.; daughter Amy Louise Wenstrom and her husband Shawn of Farmington, Minn., and grandchildren Julia Louise Wenstrom of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Thomas John Wenstrom of Farmington.
Memorials are suggested to Tekamah Fire and Rescue, ATTN: Mike Bank, 1515 M St, Tekamah, NE 68061; Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Burt County Museum.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.