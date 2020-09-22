Funeral services for Reece French were Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at the Decatur Fire Hall. The 30-year-old Decatur man passed away Sept. 15, 2020 at his home in the village. Burial was in Decatur’s Hillcrest Cemetery.
Reece Doyle French was born to Tim and Cindy (Olsufka) French at Pender Hospital on Aug. 20, 1990. He grew up outside of Walthill with his parents and siblings. Reece was baptized in the Lutheran Church in Walthill, where he was later confirmed.
He attended Bancroft-Rosalie High School where he was an active football player and was also an excellent baseball player who was chosen to participate as a member for the all-star baseball team. Reece was also a member of Power Drive. He went on to graduate in 2009 and moved to Lincoln where he worked at a feedlot while attending college at Southeast Community College in Milford for two years.
After graduating with his electrical construction degree Reece moved back to Decatur to be closer to family. He became an electrician for Renz Electric. Reece was blessed with his beautiful twin girls, Hadleigh Lynn and Harper ReAnn in 2016. He later went on to work at Christensen Electrical in 2016 and continued to work there for the duration of his life. Reece was also an active member of the Decatur Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Lyons-Decatur school board member until the time of his death. Hoyt Doyle completed Reece’s world when he was born on July 30, 2019. Reece was always so ready to scare the boys away from his daughters and to teach his son how to hunt and fish.
Reece was able to light up any room he entered with his beautiful smile and infectious laugh. He was always willing to offer a hand for help, an ear to listen or a shoulder to cry on no matter who was in need. It did not matter where you came from, you were always welcome. Reece was a selfless man who was always able to make you smile. He was known for his big hugs and his sloppy kisses on the cheek. Reece’s rhythm may not have always been on point, but he didn’t care, his dance moves were contagious.
Besides Reece’s main love of being a dad to his three beautiful children he was an avid hunter and fisherman and always enjoyed nothing more than taking his kids along. Reece did enjoy his Husker football. He was not only handy but an entrepreneur who had several rental homes.
Survivors include his grandparents; Doyle and Margie French of Decatur; parents: Tim and Cindy French of Decatur; brother: Nick (Savannah) French of Decatur; sister: Cassi (Jake) Soll of Bancroft; brother: Couy French of Hartington; daughters: Harper and Hadleigh of Decatur and son Hoyt also of Decatur. six nieces and nephews; and special friend: Bailey Worley of Lincoln.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.