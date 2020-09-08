A celebration of the life of Richard “Rich” Tomasek will be held at a later date. The 72-year-old Criag man, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison, Neb.
Rich was born Sept. 8, 1947, to Leonard and Virginia (Eggers) Tomasek at Iva Liles Nursing Home in North Bend. He attended country school and North Bend High School, graduating in 1967. He enlisted in the Army in September of 1968 and was honorably discharged in 1970.
On March 12, 1977, he married Marcee Villwok in Oakland.
Rich grew up farming, worked construction and became an electronic technician after college. He was proud of his 1967 GTO, loved fishing, football, playing cards and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife, Marcee of Craig; sons: Todd (Sarah) Tomasek of Papillion, Aaron Tomasek of Lincoln, Arick Tomasek of Lincoln, John Tomasek (Myranda Nerud) of Stanton, Neb.; brother, Randy (Sharon) Tomasek of Schuyle; sister, Victoria Tomasek of Florida; late father, Leonard Tomasek and mother, Virginia (Eggers) Tomasek of New Port Richey, FL; four grandchildren, Amber and Marissa, Tristen and Katlynn.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.