A memorial service will beheld later this spring for Rod Johnson. The 77-year-old Lincoln man passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2020.
Rodney R. Johnson was born on May 16, 1943, in Oakland to Donald & Junis Johnson. He was a Tekamah High graduate.
Rod worked over 43 years in commercial banking, retiring from Great Western Bank in 2012. After retirement he joined HyVee as a courtesy worker and enjoyed every minute of it.
For over 42 years, he was actively involved in many organizations and served on numerous boards throughout the city such as the Lincoln Chapter of the American Red Cross, Bryan LGH Memorial Hospital, Lincoln General Hospital, Lincoln Downtown Athletic Club, United Way of Lincoln and Taylor Greens Neighborhood Association.
The greatest joy in Rod’s life was spending time with his three grandchildren.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Carroll.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl “Cheri;” daughter and son-in-law, Amy (Jon) Hesse and their children, Connor, Campbell and Asher of Scottsdale, Ariz; brother, Lee A. (Sandy) Johnson of Lincoln and many other family and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Lincoln Family Funeral Care is in charge of the arrangements.