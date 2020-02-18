Memorial services for Rodger Austin were pending late last week. The Tekamah man passed away Jan. 27, 2020, at Douglas County Health Center surrounded by family in friends. He was 72. In accordance with his wishes, Rodger was cremated and will be buried with his feline buddy, Isaac.
Rodger Lee Austin was born Aug. 13, 1947, to Arthur and Marilyn (Abitt) Austin. He was raised on the family farm in Arizona Township and graduated from Tekamah High School with the Class of 1965
Following his graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam War in 1968-69, loading bombs onto B-52s.
After being honorably discharged in 1970, he returned to Tekamah and went to work at Sharlo Homes before starting a long career as a heavy equipment operator for Burt-Washington Drainage District.
After retirement, Rodger enjoyed morning coffee at Cubby’s and then was off to see his buddies at BJ’s, helping his sidekick and friend to the end, Richard.
Rodger is survived by his brother David, nieces Jennifer, Heather, and Shauna and their respective families; a nephew Jason; as well as many friends.