A celebration of the life of Ron Wanamaker was held Feb. 8, 2020, at the Whitfield United Methodist Church in Sioux City, Iowa, with Pastor Liz Tucker officiating. It was followed by the Moose Lodge Pilgrim ceremony. Interment was at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur, with Dale Wolf officiating at the graveside service. The former Decatur man passed away Jan. 30, 2020, in Peoria, Ariz. He was 63.
Ronald Keith Wanamaker was born April 26, 1956, in Oakland, Neb., to Edmund and Pauline (McAllister) Wanamaker and spent most of his early years in Decatur. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1974 and then attended an electronics school in Omaha.
He married Linda Thompson in 1976 and they had three daughters, Trudance, Amanda and Ashley Lyn. They divorced in 2000.
Ron married Robin Dawdy on June 26, 2004, in Sioux City. He had worked for Cable One in Sioux City for 26 years, until 2014 when he and Robin moved to Phoenix, Ariz. There he worked at the Desert Diamond Casino until his retirement in 2019.
He was an active member of Whitfield United Methodist Church, serving on different committees; his favorite time was the annual fundraiser for their legendary peanut brittle. An avid member of the Moose Lodge in South Sioux City, Neb. since 1994; he was an officer, attended many conventions and did charity work through the organization. Ron loved to cook, especially his famous fudge; eating crab legs and going to the movies with Robin weekly. They traveled extensively but always made time to visit family and friends in Siouxland.
Survivors include his wife Robin Wanamaker, of Peoria, Ariz.; two daughters; Trudy Corey of Sioux City and her children, Nicole (Sam) Chernock of Homer, Neb.; Morgan, Nathan and Noah Corey of Sioux City; Amanda Wanamaker and Chris Christiansen of Hornick, Iowa; and seven great-grandchildren; Robin’s daughters; Jessica Dawdy (Tony Blair) and their children Ty-Kell, Ashton, Tanniya and Adreyan; Sheena Peters and her children, Deontay and DaShayna Collins, all of Sioux City, and Troy Gregerson of Hibbings, Minn; a brother, Duane (Marilyn) Wanamaker of Dakota City, and a sister, Linda (Garry) Tolliver of Seattle, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Lyn, his parents, Ed and Pauline Wanamaker and a sister, Gayle Tolliver.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.