A memorial visitation for Rosamond Reyzlik was held Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Burial will be at a later date in Tekamah Cemetery. She passed away Feb. 21, 2021, at her home in Herman at the age of 96.
Rosamond Marie (Erlewine) Reyzlik was born on Oct. 29, 1924, in Tekamah to Gilbert and Bessie (Bowden) Erlewine. Rose graduated from Tekamah High School. On March 10, 1946, Rose was united in marriage to Richard Reyzlik at the United Methodist Church in Tekamah. To this union two sons were born: Ricky Jon and Randy Frank.
Rose worked right alongside Richard on their farm and always had a full course meal ready for anyone that entered her kitchen. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her face would light up whenever they walked into the room.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; son, Randy; sisters, Billie Kuhlman, Eva Marr, Mary Gill, Joanne Lydick, and Kay Erlewine; brothers, Art and Edward Erlewine.
She is survived by her son, Rick (Gail) Reyzlik of Herman; grandchildren, Jake (Stephanie) Reyzlik of Herman and Ramie Reyzlik of Fremont, NE; great grandchildren, Chase and Addison Reyzlik of Tekamah, RaiLee Jade Reyzlik of Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to Tekamah Fire and Rescue, 1515 M St, Tekamah, NE 68061.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.