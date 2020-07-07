Graveside services for Rosemary Kai were held July 2, 2020, at Lyons Cemetery. She passed away June 28, 2020 at Oakland Heights in Oakland, after suffering from Alzheimer’s. She was 80.
Rosemary (Frahm) Kai was born Feb. 27, 1940, to Hugo and Mary (Strehle) Frahm in West Point, Neb.
When Rosemary was young, her father left and her mother raised she and her brothers, James and Charles, by herself. Mary then met and married Clarence Monson of Lyons. They moved to a farm outside of Lyons and Rosemary attended country school before graduating from Lyons High School in 1958.
After high school, she worked as a telephone operator in Lyons. She met and married Paul H. Kai in May of 1960. Together they had four children: Cindy, Paul, Lisa, and Jennifer.
The family resided in Lyons until Rosemary was hired as a mail carrier in Oakland. She became the first female carrier in the area and carried mail in Oakland until she became a rural carrier, driving over 100 miles a day. She retired after 33 years, receiving many awards along the way. She loved her job and her patrons.
Rosemary belonged to the Ladies VFW Auxiliary, holding many offices through the years and marched in the color guard in many parades. She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in Oakland.
She loved her family and travelled to see them. She loved baking, sewing, crocheting and entering things in the Burt County Fair.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; brothers, Charles, and James.
She is survived by her children, Cindy (Michael) Schorn of Banks, Ore., Paul, Jr. (Janet) Kai of Holstein, Iowa, Lisa (Ricky) Logeman of Lyons, Jennifer (Leonard) Schultz of Hartington, Neb.; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.