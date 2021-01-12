Services were pending Friday for Ruth Roberts. The former Burt County woman, most recently of Lincoln, passed away Jan. 7, 2021. She was 84.
The oldest of five children, Ruth Elaine Roberts was born Jan. 3, 1937, to Kenneth and Ruth Carlson in Oakland, Neb. She grew up on a farm near Lyons and graduated from Lyons High School. Her first job was at the Lyons Creamery where she saved her wages to buy her brothers and sisters Christmas presents.
Elaine believed in hard work and before her retirement she typically had two jobs. Elaine was a bookkeeper by day and a restaurant hostess by night. She had a keen eye for numbers and always kept a very detailed checkbook register, the right way. Elaine sent all her nieces and nephews $5 for their birthdays for exactly the first 20 years of life. She stayed true to her Swedish heritage and never turned down dessert. She celebrated her last birthday with cake for lunch and dinner.
In March of 1964, Elaine married Richard James in Omaha. She later married Jon Roberts in 1974.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister in-law, Sharon Carlson; brother in-law, Dale Dingman; niece, Carol Carlson.
She is survived by her sisters, Connie (Larry) Poppe of Lincoln and Maxine Dingman of Omaha; brothers, Kenneth Carlson of Lincoln and Robert (Sandra) Carlson of Longmont, Colo.; many nieces and nephews.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.