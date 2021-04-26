Samuel S. Weatherly

Samuel S. (Sam) Weatherly , formerly of DeWitt passed away on April 22, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Sam was born February 15, 1929 in Central City, Nebraska to Fred and Jessie (McCloud) Weatherly. Sam married Donna Hough on August 1, 1948. She proceeded him in death on October 15, 1983. Sam married Josephine Kunkel January 12, 1985. Sam had a long, distinguished career in the financial industry.
Sam is survived by his wife, his children, Alica (Joseph) Puskar, Sandra (John) Horrex, Bruce (Marcy) Weatherly and Randy (Mary) Weatherly. Sam is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one brother, Denzel (Lois) Weatherly of Tekamah Nebraska.
Sam was proceeded in death by his parents, 1 grandchild, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Private burial rites will be graveside at Oakwood Cemetery in Geneseo Illinois. The family requests that in lieu of flowers or memorials donations may be made to the charity of your choosing in his name.