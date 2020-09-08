A memorial service for Sandy Metz was held Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. The 73-year-old passed away in her sleep Sept. 1, 2020, at her home in Tekamah surrounded by her loving husband, Norm, and family.
Sandra Geraldine (Reinert) Metz was born on April 20, 1947, the fourth child born to Byron and Doris (Gill) Reinert. The family lived in the Silver Creek community north of Tekamah. Sandy spent her last years of grade school at District 4. Grandma Grace taught at District 4 and siblings and cousins attended there until the school consolidated with Tekamah. Sandra attended 7th through 12th grades at Tekamah High School.
Sandra married Norm Metz on Nov. 21, 1965. They had three children, Dennis, Brenda and Cristie.
Sandra worked as a secretary and clerk at Holmquist Grain doing books and receiving grain and as a clerk at Cubby’s.
Sandy loved her visits with family and friends and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Doris Reinert, brother Larry Reinert, and great nephew Justin, parents-in-law Edna and Willis Metz, brother-in-law Rollie Metz and sister-in-law Ida Metz.
She is survived by husband Norm, son Dennis and wife, Jill and their children Stefanie (Jarred) Mortensen, Jacob Metz, Haley Metz, Riley Metz and Alivia Metz, daughter Brenda Metz and children, Shayla Metz, Wyatt Moore and Eli Moore, daughter Cristie Supernaw and children Ethan (Michelle) Reuling and Madelyn Reuling; eight great-grandchildren; sister Linda Johnson and brother Dan Reinert; She is survived by many nieces and nephews and many, many great-nieces and -nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.