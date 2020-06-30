A memorial service for Tekamah native Scott Hawkins will held July 3, 2020, 11 a.m., at Tekamah’s First Presbyterian Church. Military honors will follow the service at the church. Burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery. He passed away, surrounded by family, April 22, 2020, at his home in Johnson Lake, Neb.
Gerald “Scott” Hawkins was born September 14, 1951, to Gerald and Janet (McNear) Hawkins. He grew up in Tekamah and graduated, in 1969, from Tekamah High School. He loved and participated in all sports. After graduation, he worked for his dad at the Pump Shop for a few years. During that time, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Rogers. From this union, his daughter, Paula and son, Brad were born.
In 1976, Scott joined the United States Navy, where he served for 20 years. During his career, he traveled the world, including around the world in a nine-months cruise. He ported in over 25 different countries and served during two different desert conflicts. Most of his time at sea was spent on the aircraft carriers USS Eisenhower and USS Kitty Hawk. During one of his leaves, he came back home to Tekamah and met Cheryl Coleman. Scott and Cheryl were married in 1982, and they were blessed with thee more children: Joshua, Kellie and Kaitlin.
After his time in the service, Scott started working for the United States Post Office, where he worked until his retirement in 2013. Upon retirement, Scott found his peace and happiness at a lake home on Johnson Lake. He loved to host his grandkids, fish, boat and sit on his deck. Scott loved to travel, especially to places like Las Vegas, and to watch his grandkids participate in sports.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Gerd and Janet Hawkins.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; daughter Paula (Tracy) Denton; son, Brad (Becky) Hawkins; son, Josh Hawkins; daughters, Kellie (Will) Paschall and Kate (Dean) McCann; eight grandhildren; sisters, Perky Weatherly, Linda Dorn and Shelli Sims.
Memorials are suggested to National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, 1730 M Street NW, Suite 705, Washington, DC 20036, or the donor’s choice
