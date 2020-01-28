A memorial service for Sharon Frese was held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Decatur City Auditorium. She entered eternal rest on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Burgess Hospital in Onawa, Iowa, at the age of 75.
Sharon Elaine Frese was born March 27, 1944, in Oakland, Neb. to William and Agnes (Davis) Taylor.
She was married Donald Frese on Sept. 9, 2002, by Donald’s sister, Darlene O’Kelly, in Fairbanks, Alaska, her favorite place to be. Through this union two families were united.
Sharon loved the Huskers and the Packers. She collected bears, moose, cookie jars and chickens and loved playing euchre.
She was very passionate about animals. While in Alaska Michael and Sharon caught a squirrel that they fed and named it Husker. While in Alaska with Don they went and watched dog sled races every winter. She loved exploring Alaska.
Her son Jimmy nicknamed her “Mrs. Jim Flowers,” because she always knew more about the weather than anyone else.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Terry; sister, Sandra Kay; son, Jerry and son-in-law, Dan.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; children: Alan (Marcia) Frese, Decatur, Carol (Kenny) McCullock, Decatur, Joyce (Larry) McCullock, Decatur, Debbie (Dennie) Archer, Castana, Iowa, Brian Frese, Decatur, Therese Magill, Decatur, Penny Warren, Decatur, Jimmy (Stephanie) Warren, Decatur, Thomas Keller, Onawa, Iowa; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the light of her life; sisters: Patty Jensen-Taylor, Rita Gustafson and Nancy Vosteen; many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.