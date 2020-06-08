A celebration of the life of Stan Young was held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Evangelical Free Church in Oakland. The Oakland man went to be with his Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020, with family by his side. He was 96. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.
Stanley Nathaniel Young was born to Reverend and Mrs. Erick Theodore (Mabel Weborg) Young (Karlsson) Jan. 20, 1924, in Loomis, Neb. Stan graduated from Oakland High School in 1942 having played sports, sang in numerous choirs, played baritone in the band and participated in class plays. He went on to attend Midland College in Fremont, Neb.
In 1945, Stan married Darlene Mae Climer and they were blessed with six children. They resided in Pender, Neb., where they owned Young Buick Pontiac car dealership. Later he joined Paus Motor Sales in West Point, Neb. and sold cars for over 40 years. His passions for cars, watching his children’s sports activities, and enjoying pie a la mode lived on.
Stan was a member of the General Motors Legion of Leaders and broke car sales records regularly. He was a former member of the Advisory Council of Grace University of Omaha, elder and chairman of the Pender Presbyterian Church building committee, and school board member of the Pender Public Schools for many years.
In 1980, Stan and Darlene moved to Oakland and were active members of the Evangelical Free Church and Awana Bible Club. In 2007, Stan became royalty when he was crowned King of the Swedes Festival in Oakland.
Since 1950, Stan has dedicated and devoted his life to Christ. He was committed to sharing the gospel of Christ with any and everyone when he could.
Stan and Darlene were both members and state representatives of Gideons International. Stan spoke for Gideons International on many occasions. He also led a bible study for 20 years at Logan Valley Manor in Lyons. Stan and Darlene were honored in 1992 with the Back to the Bible Faithfulness Award.
Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene in July, 2008; his parents; brothers: C.T. and Phillip; his sister, Corrine Metz; grandson, Troy Young; and great-grandson, James Whittamore.
He is survived by his children: Doug (Faye) of Omaha, Alan (Betty) of Kearney, Sharon (Bob) Schanou of Shelton, Neb., Steve (Karen) of Rawlins, Wyo., Diane Troyer of Pleasant Dale, Neb., and Barbara (Jim) Novak of Overland Park, Kan.; a cousin, Pastor John (Lois) Weborg of Princeton., Ill; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Evangelical Free Church or Gideons International.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.