A memorial service for Stanley Richards will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at First United Methodist Church in Oakland, Neb. No visitation is scheduled. Burial with military honors will be in Oakland Cemetery. The Oakland native passed away in Omaha Nov. 27, 2019, at the age of 95.
Stanley Jack Richards was born on March 16, 1924 in Coin, Iowa, to William “Lee” and Edith (Jeffrey) Richards. Stan graduated from Oakland High School 1941. On Sept. 3, 1948, Stan and Virginia Blankenbeckler were married. To this union were born two sons, Jerry and Van.
Stan resided in Omaha for the last 57 years. He served in WWII in the Army and was a lifelong Mason. Following his retirement from Northwestern Bell, Stan and Virginia enjoyed many years of traveling together throughout the United States.
He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia.
He is survived by his children, Jerry (Linda) Richards of Helena, Mont. and Van (Barbara) Richards of Omaha; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the Dementai Foundation or the donor’s choice.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.