Susan Anderson

A memorial service for Susan L. Anderson was held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at United Methodist Church in Tekamah. The Oakland, Neb., woman passed away Nov. 14, 2019 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. She was 60. There will be no burial.
Susie grew up in Millard, Neb., On Dec. 24, 1977, she was married to Terry C. Anderson in Omaha. They moved to the family farm, east of Oakland, in 1980. Susie enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter. Susie had a huge heart. She rescued and cared for many pets and always helped others. She continued to give after her passing through organ donation.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry and her mother, Patricia Krell.
Survivors include her son, Brandon, his wife Jessica and their daughter Charlie of Rutland, S.D.; her special friend, Doug Jacobson of Craig, NE.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
