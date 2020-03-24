A private family service is pending for Todd Jack. Burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery. The Tekamah man passed away March 18, 2020, at the age of 84.
Leroy “Todd” Jack, Jr. was born to parents Leroy and Marietta Jack on July 13, 1935, in Tekamah. He grew up as the eldest of two children and graduated from Tekamah High School. Todd obtained his undergraduate and graduate degrees in education, specializing in science and mathematics. He then continued to complete his PhD from the University of Nebraska in 1981.
In his younger years, Todd worked in the family hardware store, Jack Brothers Hardware. He was a high school teacher in science and mathematics at Oakland High School in Oakland, Neb, He was then employed by the University of Nebraska in the Extension Division as coordinator of the Civil Defense program.
Todd loved teaching, science and technology. His entire life, he wanted to learn all he could about how technology worked and rarely stopped until he knew all the ins and outs. He loved photography and even developed his own pictures in his darkroom. Todd would build computers for fun and then tear them apart again to add components. In his time at the nursing home, he loved learning how his iPad and Smart TV worked, in the way only Todd could do.
Todd’s true passion was helping others. He traveled, spreading the word of Alcoholic Anonymous throughout the Midwest and was rightfully proud of his over 40 years of sobriety.
Todd is survived by his brother, Gary (Shirley) Jack of Tekamah; nephew, John Jack of Lincoln; nieces, Janelle Jack-Barton (Rich) of Tekamah, Joanna (Rusty) Hike of Bellevue; many great nephews and nieces.
Honorary pallbearers included dear friends and loved ones Leo Gramke, Scott McGowen, Julia Miller, Clarke and Jerri Sauer.
Anyone wishing to share any memories or condolences is asked to contribute them to the Tribute Wall of Todd’s obituary at pelanfuneralservices.com
Memorials are suggested to Tekamah Fire and Rescue or the donor’s choice.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.