Memorial services for Walter Graham, Jr. were Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Military honors were conducted by the Fremont Honor Guard of VFW Post No. 854 and American Legion Post No. 20. Interment was at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha. The 95-year-old Tekamah man passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Wisner Care Center in Wisner, Neb.
Walter Graham Jr., was born Sept. 17, 1925, in Nebraska City to Walter, Sr. and Inez Lucille (McWilliams) Graham.
He grew up in Nebraska City and lived at Portland, Ore., and Omaha prior to settling in Tekamah. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II from Oct. 31, 1943, to June 30, 1945, in England and Germany.
Walter married Dolores June O’Connor on May 18, 1946. He was a carpenter, electrician and a machinist at Vicker’s Inc. in Omaha.
He is survived by sons, Walter Keith Graham and Robert Graham; daughters, Deborah, Pamela and Dianna Graham; brother, John; sisters, Gloria, Janice, Barb and Kathy; 40 grandchildren and 70 great-grandchildren.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dolores; children Bill and Linda; and siblings, Grace, Betty, Viola, Shirley, Chuck, Bill and Jim.
Moser Memorial Chapel was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.