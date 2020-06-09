Word has been received of the death of Wayne Lang. The former Craig man died peacefully in his sleep at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community in Asheville, N.C., on May 19, 2020. He was 84. His ashes will be interred in the Alder Grove Church cemetery, next to his brother Russell.
Wayne Wilson Lang, Ph.D., was born in Tekamah on Jan. 20, 1936. He grew up on a farm near Craig, playing baseball and basketball and running track events at Craig High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with distinction in physics from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Ph.D. in experimental physics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He taught physics and chaired the department at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Ill. He moved to Asheville, N.C., in 1979, where he founded and chaired the computer science department at the University of North Carolina Asheville. He retired from UNCA in 2000 as Professor Emeritus of Computer Science.
Wayne and his wife Phyllis traveled extensively, visiting 48 of the 50 states and 52 countries, including Kenya and Australia.
His training as a long-distance runner gave him the strength and stamina to survive lung cancer and several bouts of pneumonia.
Wayne enjoyed telling stories, especially tales of his growing-up years on a farm. He attended a one-room schoolhouse and worshiped at Alder Grove Church on a hill close to the farm.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth Skinner Lang and Richard Hiram Lang and one brother Russell Clark Lang.
He is mourned by his partner and wife of 60 years, Phyllis Jean Martin Lang; a brother, Charles Richard (Roberta) Lang of Orlando, Fla.; two sisters, Mary Joan Lang Price of Oakland, Neb., and Kathryn Ann Lang (Andrew Jacobsen) of Elgin, Texas; and seven nieces and nephews.
His online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.