A private family service for is planned for Wesley Preston. Burial will be in Lyons Cemetery. The Lyons man passed away peacefully Jan.9, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, Neb., at the age of 90.
Wesley Nova Preston was born Dec. 1, 1930, to Nova V. and Florence (Getzinger) Preston on a farm north of Lyons. He graduated from Lyons High School in 1947 and worked on the farm before he enlisted in the Navy in 1950, during the Korean War. Wes proudly served his country from 1950-54 on an LST-855 landing ship.
It was during his military service that he married the love of his life, Jean Swanson, in May 1952. He was stationed in San Diego and shortly after their wedding he was deployed to Korea.
Wesley was honorably discharged in October 1954. The couple then moved to Lyons, where they started their family. To this union five children were born: Pamela, Roxanne, Sherrill, Tammy, and Bradley.
Wes and Jean lived their entire married life in Lyons and spent time dancing, dining and playing cards with their family and friends. Wesley’s favorite pastime was telling stories to his grandchildren, attending their sporting events, playing horseshoes, smoking a cigar, or drinking a cold beer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sherrill Le; son, Bradley Nova.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean; brother, Sidney (Shirley); sister, Lorna; daughters, Pamela (Steve), Roxanne (Bruce), Tammy; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; his furry friend Cooper.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.