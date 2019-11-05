It probably went by without being noticed. Even though it was parked at the school for a whole day, it probably never generated much thought.
What was it? The Mobile Screening Unit operated by Nebraska Lions Foundation.
Tekamah Lions Club arranges to bring the MSU to Tekamah every year to screen school children for hearing loss and visual acuity as part of an overall health assessment required annually.
Relatively often, MSU tests reveal something that needs addressed. That’s what it’s supposed to do. Find out if a child has a situation that can be a hindrance to learning. If you can’t hear the teacher or can’t see the chalkboard or display screen, that’s a hindrance.
It happened again this year. Two or three children were found to have a vision problem that required follow-up testing. They needed glasses.
But the families couldn’t afford them, and that’s where the local club stepped in. Tekamah Lions covered the cost of the tests and the glasses.
In 1925, Lions Clubs International had been organized for only five years when, Helen Keller urged the organization to become, “knights for the blind in the crusade against darkness.” Over the years, Lions Clubs have become a leading provider of funding, not just for local projects that help somebody, but also for funding for research that can end many types of sight-robbing ailments—both in the U.S. and around the world.
As another example of its generosity, the club also donated toward a youngster in Wayne who suffers from an extremely rare vision condition in which his eyes don’t work together as they should. Local dollars will be put together with funds from other clubs for matching grants from the state and national levels, essentially tripling the contributions. Yes, the child is the grandson of a club member, but nobody knew that when the vote was taken.
So what’s all this about?
The MSU is presently conducting its annual pledge drive. Tekamah Lions will continue their tradition of donating at the highest level. The local club has been a Gold level sponsor for as long as there have been Gold level sponsors. But you don’t have to be a Lion to contribute to the cause. More information is available from any club member.
The club also is hosting its annual catfish and chicken dinner on Nov. 27. That might be a good place to start.
Just sayin’