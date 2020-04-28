Plaindealer readers missed the opportunity this week to hear from a concerned citizen—directly, at least.
A letter to the editor was signed by the author, but we couldn’t read it and the letter came with no other contact information. As such, we’re not running it. We don’t have many rules regarding letters to the editor, but they have to be signed, legible and we have to be able to prove where they came from.
Still, we think the upshot of the letter is worth discussing. The author wanted to know why Tekamah-Herman Schools wasn’t providing breakfast and lunch to its students the same way several other area schools are.
The takeaway line was, “Why do T-H schools care so little?” regarding feeding children.
“Thank you for a reply,” the letter concluded.
So here goes:
It’s not that they don’t care about the kids, they don’t care who gets the credit.
Tekamah-Herman Schools is an active participant in the program that has been feeding roughly 160 children breakfast and/or lunch since school was halted March 13. The school has provided both perishable and non-perishable foods and makes its facilities, such as freezer and cooler space, available to the effort. Staff members volunteer—we’ll say again, volunteer—to help prepare, package and, in some cases, deliver meals.
Superintendent Dan Gross said then, and told us again last week, that the number-one priority for the district has been getting kids fed.
The project is a collaboration between the school, the local food pantry and dedicated volunteers.
“Not every school is lucky enough to be in a district were people work together like this,” Gross said.
Our letter writer said they were approached to help contribute to the cause and the response was, “isn’t lunch a budgeted item for the school?” That’s a fair question.
The short answer is “no.” Gross told us last week that the lunch program is not a line item, per se, in the school budget. There was $301,000 in the 2019-20 school budget for the nutrition program, but none of it is funded by property tax. The program largely pays for itself through meals purchased throughout the school year, so there isn’t a cache of money waiting to be transferred to a different account. But there is no income now, because the program being run through Chatterbox is free to the kids who want to use it.
Further, any solicitation for funding received by members of the public does not come from the school, Gross said. Could the food pantry use a little help? Of course. This pandemic stretches their resources, too; whether they are involved in this project or not.
Finally, why isn’t Tekamah-Herman doing it the same way other districts are?
Gross and the school board have said from the beginning of this coronavirus situation that they’ll choose paths that work best for Tekamah-Herman.
This is one of those paths—a collaborative effort that has produced a safe, efficient, effective way to feed scores of children.
For that, we say “thank you.”—MJ