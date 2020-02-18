It’s hard to miss what’s happening along Main Street and we couldn’t be happier.
Our gratitude goes out to all of those who have a hand in improving the look of our main corridor through town.
The school’s new Career Education Center is due to open soon. What’s inside will enhance the future of school-to-work education for years to come. It’s neighbor to the south, Faith Family Baptist Church also is sporting a new facade which looks marvelous.
Down the street there’s activity, too. Mike and Ryann Pagels are putting a shop in where the Lyric Theater used to be. It’s looking good so far and will be a welcome addition to the business community.
The biggest thing is, demolition has begun on the three storefronts owned by Tekamah Industrial Development Corp. Although permitting issues stalled the effort for about a week, work has started and—judging by the number of people who stopped to look—is being well-received by the community.
It certainly started a lot of conversation and brought back a lot of memories for many. It’s sad to see it go, but what the future could hold for the site is exciting.
But that week delay was a trying time. Patience is the most difficult thing to have when you need it the most. Work was so close to starting and yet it gets derailed again. It made one wonder if it would really happen.
But it did and the whole experience was a good lesson in what progress requires.
Admittedly, we’re not really up on what progress requires. It’s been awhile since we’ve made a dent in what needs done along Main Street.
But we’re learning and adapting to the processes.
And more improvement could be coming.
A ballot should arrive in your mailbox this week, asking your opinion on a school bond issue. It’s passage would allow for a much-needed addition onto the school. Voters in May will be asked if the city should be allowed to buy a commercial property at perhaps the most visible intersection in town, with the idea of somehow reworking it into municipal offices. But they need a site before they can formulate a plan. That’s what the election is for.
While a lot is getting done, there is much more to do.
Momentum is being gathered. Let’s keep the ball rolling.
—MJ