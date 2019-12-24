As I sat down and read the Plaindealer I was disheartened, upset, and plain confused as I think many Tekamah residents were as well.
I felt such strong emotions at seeing what was meant to be a positive step forward for Tekamah has been turned into a spectacle, shrouded in negativity and unease.
In these last few months I have been appointed to the Tekamah Planning Commission, secured the city two UNL student summer employees, was employed to run the Burt County Tourism social media, helped guide talks about a potential community center, created imagery for that project, all while conducting a thesis project on small, rural towns. And all of that work can be negated by the ugly beast of complacency and miseducation.
I want to inform everyone so we, as a community, can make the best decision for the future of Tekamah. One, complacency and need to keep the status quo does not save your town, it kills it. Right now, Tekamah has the strongest leadership. The topics and issues being brought up and initiatives being pushed through are innovative and provocative; we need that!
Tekamah’s population decline is at an all-time low, we need to capitalize on that. Projects like a community center do that.
Two, the ordering of drawings and estimates does not coincide with construction. There is a whole area of “Unbuilt Architecture.” That being said, I would rather a leader of this community make the most educated, informed decision. In the case of the old Tiger Bowl, that means seeking cost estimates to purchase and renovate or to purchase and rebuild. It also means looking into potential outside forms of funding. These actions are taken to assure that people are not misinformed on the total costs associated with a project. Many companies hire architects to work up “Preliminary Drawings,” they are used to show constituents possibilities and where their investment is going. Few of those projects are actually fully designed and constructed. These types of actions do not necessarily mean they will be the determined course of action.
However, the question is, would you rather see a NEEDED service incorporated into the downtown fabric of Tekamah or watch another building sit vacant and deteriorate, as has become Tekamah’s status quo? From an informed and educated stance on this matter, I would agree that the city council has no official plans currently for the building.
What you are seeing is a city council researching and striving to understand all potential paths of this project and taking into account what is best for the sustained future of Tekamah.