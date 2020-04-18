Before writing an article, I typically review the article from the previous year. This month, I am going to start with a portion of my article from 2019. Last April the State Board passed a resolution regarding the school’s response to the flooding conditions.
From 2019:
The most important aspect of this resolution was to express the gratitude and admiration the State Board has for local school board members, superintendents, staff and students of public and non-public schools across the state of Nebraska!
#NebraskaStrong certainly applies to the many unsung heroes who have stepped up and supported their communities and neighboring communities throughout the past few weeks. Students left schools early to help fill sandbags to try and stave off approaching floodwaters. Teachers helped ensure students and community members were safe before taking care of their own needs. Superintendents used communication systems designed to help inform families about school activities to warn of impending danger, and through those systems asked families to warn and help neighbors. Local school board members stepped up to help schools and communities alike. Bus drivers skillfully navigated very difficult roads to ensure students were safe. Schools became the hub for food, shelter and then served as distribution centers.
#NebraskaStrong is about the resilience of Nebraskans. Moving forward from the catastrophic weather in March shows Nebraska resolve. When things get tough in Nebraska, we find higher ground.
How little did I realize at that time a pandemic would be coming our way in just one year’s time. I think the message I have for this month continues the theme of #NebraskaStrong.
I have been so impressed with commitment the Commissioner of Education has made to help schools through these very difficult and challenging times. This month, the Nebraska State Board of Education met using a video conferencing tool. Our meeting was short, taking care of the immediate business and passing the April 2020 resolution to support the commissioner and his work with schools through this pandemic. The resolution commends the commissioner for his work on behalf of the educational needs of children throughout Nebraska. It also reinforces support for his authority to provide guidance and recommendations to schools supporting broad flexibility for the operation of schools while asking schools to be cognizant of their students, families and staff. You can read the resolution at this link: https://www.education.ne.gov/stateboard/resolutions/
As stated in my article last year, one of the regulatory challenges is the required state testing. One of the state and federal requirements is that all students participate in testing.
Student safety and stability are much more important than state testing!
Fortunately, the federal government concurs, and state testing is one item that local school board members, administrators and teachers do not have to be concerned about. The welfare and safety of all students is still the highest priority of schools, communities and families.
Added to this priority is the new challenge—how to transform learning on the spur of the moment.
Serving on the Nebraska State Board of Education has continually reinforced how proud I am to be a Nebraskan! I may not be “out and about” these days, but I am hearing and seeing stories of innovation and creativity and teachers working to stay connected with their students. We do not know what the new normal looks like, but in Nebraska, we know that it starts with the heart and humanity that exists in homes and communities across this state. The circumstances may be very different and certainly impacting every corner of our state, but like last year, we have many unsung heroes helping students find higher ground in kitchens and living rooms throughout Nebraska—#NebraskaStrong.
This article represents my personal view, not that of the State Board of Education. Feel free to contact me at rachel.wise@nebraska.gov. Search the Nebraska Department of Education website at www.education.ne.gov to learn more about education in our state.