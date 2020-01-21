“The land of the free and the home of the brave,” spoken by John Stafford Smith. This song lyric represents the freedom and great people we have in the United States of America. The reasons that America is great include the educational system, the right to vote, and most of all, freedom of speech.
One reason America is great is the education system we have. It gives us the availability of a 12-year education, and that gives us many opportunities after we graduate high school.
This provides American citizens choices such as college, a job, or both. America gives every student a chance to succeed. We also have different school systems that include public, private, and different religious institutions and all girls or boys. With the education we have in America, we are definitely very fortunate compared to other places in the world.
Secondly, America is great because of our voting rights. Everyone is able to vote if you are over 18 years old. Voting gives us the chance to select who we would like to see represent our country. This is important because we get to participate in what happens in our country, and who we think could accomplish those things the best.
The American voting system has improved over time, as an example, in 1920, the laws changed so that women could vote. Voting is a very important public responsibility that makes America great.
Lastly, America is great because of its freedom of speech. According to the First Amendment, we have the right to voice our opinions and to not be prosecuted for it. The First Amendment also prohibits the use of speech as a force to get what we want. Freedom of speech allows America to be great as long as we don’t abuse it.
In conclusion, America is the greatest place to live. America has been through a lot of history, but we continue to stay strong. The educational opportunities we provide for our citizens, the right to vote, and finally, the freedom of speech are some examples that make America great.
America truly is “The land of the free and the home of the brave.”
The author is an eighth grader at Tekamah-Herman. This essay won second place at the district level in the annual Patriot’s Pen essay contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.—Ed.