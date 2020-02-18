I understand that no one person or entity owns “the view,” and I have long affirmed that in zoning, set-back, and conditional use issues.
Other than God’s creatorial movements, and His actions in seismic and weather phenomenon, no one person or entity has ultimate control over the view.
Yet collectively, as a community of Burt County residents, land owners, and administrators, we can choose to be good stewards of our view, tend it as is appropriate, and regulate is as necessary to maintain a quality of life that we and our children hope for.
Whether seen from the ground or from an airplane, the rolling hills and river valley of Burt County is a beautiful sight. Punctuated by its towns and farms, its businesses and industries, delineated and outlined by its highways and roads, highlighted by its lakes, creeks, and the Missouri River, and cast under the umbrella of the blue sky and its clouds or the darkness of night and its infinite stars, the views of Burt County are pleasant on the eyes. It’s a tonic to me, and I’ve enjoyed it for hours on end, day and night, both with my feet on the ground and from the window of my airplane, and too, I enjoy sharing that with anyone who will take the time to see it.
I can’t “buy” that view. I might spend a little to enjoy it for a bit in one way or another, but neither I nor anyone else in this county has the means to purchase the entire landscape so that view can be preserved.
And yet we do own that view. We as a community can choose to retain it for ourselves and our children, and for others who pass through or over.
Or we can sell it. For the potential of a few hundred thousand dollars of tax revenue, we can sell it to an out-of-state development firm so they can pierce our view with wind turbines to “harvest” the breeze and convert it to what we are told is “green” electricity and send it out of state to another location around this great county that can’t or won’t erect their own such structures.
Yes, we can sell it, not just to the development firm, but to the “thinkers” who conceptualize it and to the “investors” who fund it, so they can harvest the wind that continues to blow the federal subsidies their way. We can sell it so that their portfolios will grow. We can sell it so that their dividends and profits will purchase them a new home, or cabin, or condo, or chateau—with a view.
This county is made up of thinkers and investors. Let’s think through this with wisdom, and invest in the true beauty and value of Burt County.
I advocate that instead of 650-foot-tall wind turbines, we put up a county-wide definitive “This Property is Not Available For Violation” sign.
The author is a Burt County resident