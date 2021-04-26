LB644 is no answer

State Senator Ben Hansen who represents District 16, including Burt County, is the leading proponent behind LB644, also known as the postcard bill. LB644 was placed on Select File April 12, the second of three debate stages in the Unicameral.
As it sits, the bill would create a new public hearing for counties, cities, school boards and community colleges if they increase property taxes from one year to the next.
It’s called the postcard bill because it requires government bodies to send their constituents a postcard that contains information about their property tax rates and amounts.
The entities are supposed to split the cost of preparing and mailing the cards. While notice of the new hearing is required on county Web sites, no newspaper notice is required.
In his opening comments, Hansen said no newspaper notice is needed because public notices in newspapers are “expensive,” and because “nobody reads newspapers any more anyway.”
But you are.
When contacted by an area paper, Hansen said he said what he said because he didn’t want to force counties (or schools or cities) to publish a hearing notice in a newspaper because of the cost and time.
OK, so he thinks he’s doing somebody a solid. The thing is, his premise is absolutely wrong.
Newspapers are still widely read and a newspaper is without a doubt the best place to publish public notices.
People pay to read papers and even pay to read them online. Newspapers chronicle our lives and times better than any other medium. Our pictures and stories are pasted on refrigerators and fill personal scrapbooks. Newspapers serve as a watchdog on local governments, telling the who and the why, as well as the how much, when it comes to your property tax—even when boards pat themselves on the back for lowering their tax rate while the tax asking still goes up.
What a newspaper can charge for a legal notice is set by the Legislature and the price hasn’t gone up in 25 years, plus value is added when those notices are posted to a newspaper’s Web site at no additional cost. Know anything else that hasn’t changed price in over two decades? What did that postcard cost 25 years ago?
From here, LB644 looks like an attempt to force transparency on local governments. While more transparency is a good thing, the force part isn’t. All it does is add another thing to the workload of area officials. But will more notice make them lower their tax asking? No. Will members of the public attend another budget-based public hearing? Probably not. So, again, we’ll have our benevolent overseers in Lincoln looking like they’re doing something without really doing anything—tinkering around the edges of a problem that needs fixed without really fixing the problem.
While the newspaper industry across the state may not be opposed to the bill, we certainly think the transparency Senators seek would be better served by including newspapers, not by shutting them out. —MJ