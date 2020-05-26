Editor:
We keep hearing on the news about the heroes working in hospitals among those suffering from COVID-19. I agree these people deserve all the special recognition we can give them. Not only are they making sacrifices to help—possibly even save the lives of—those suffering from, and most vulnerable to, that terrible virus; but they are also risking their own welfare in doing so. Some, we understand, have even paid the ultimate price for their service. They and indeed heroes.
But I wonder how many realize we have our own heroes right here in Tekamah. It’s true they’re not working among victims of COVID-19. But important as that service is, their service is just as important—especially to those of us who have loved ones in their care.
That is the workers at Arbor Care Center. Even before COVID-19, these workers—all of them, nurses, aides and all the rest—were dedicated to giving the best possible loving care to those in their charge. Since that terrible virus has come along, they have had the added care of ensuring our loved ones are not infected. That cannot be a simple task!
It seems tome, that, too, calls for special dedication and sacrifice. On top of that, because of the fact that no one—not even family—other than workers can be allowed to enter the facility, they put out the extra effort to see that we can find ways to at least visit our loved ones at a window. These folks, too, are heroes.
We can all be proud of our Arbor Care Center and all those who make it such an excellent facility and such a wonderful asset to our community.
Gail L. Twining
Tekamah