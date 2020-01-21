Editor,
On behalf of the Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Church Community Council I would like to take a moment to give a heartfelt thank you to the many, many people who have given to our food pantry and back pack programs in the past year.
This year we have again helped many families. It could not be done without the generous support of the surrounding communities.
It is amazing to me how God works through so many people to keep this mission going strong. Some examples are, we have donations from children that work together to walk for hams that were given out at Christmas, all the way to our senior citizens who volunteer at the food pantry. We have youth groups of all kinds that raise funds to add treats to our back packs, and so many donations to the food pantry. The Chamber of Commerce helps each year with the hams. There is no way to list everyone involved but YOU know who you are. God Bless you.
There are so many exciting things coming in the next year for the food pantry. If you or someone you know is in need, please see us on Monday or Tuesday mornings 8:30 to 11:30 at the west end of the Chatt Center.
We would like to recognize the Chatt Center and everyone who donated to the Christmas Drive this year. With faith and your continued support may we continue.
Thank you,
Patty Olson, secretary
Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Church Community Council