Editor:
Time is essential!
Do you have any idea what it feels like to have experienced a flood like we had in 2011 and again in 2019? Every spring we anticipate another flooding and it is a horrible feeling. The loss of wonderful productive farmland, homes, towns, infrastructure, livestock, businesses, peoples safety, tax revenue, and so much more. Who is helping to feed our country? Our farmland is so precious and should be protected. Our towns, counties, states, and government are spending billions of dollars when the government could put a stop to this nightmare. The MRRP goal is to widen the river. We are back to where we were before the dams and a channelized river. A wild uncontrollable river! The corps has regressed instead of maintained.
The flood events since 2004 could have been diminished and may not have occurred if the Corps would have stuck to their list of priorities of navigation and flood control as number one. Instead they turned into environmentalists. They put habitat before human lives and people’s livelihoods. All the levees that were destroyed by the flood waters are now jobs for the Corps. I call it job security! Send your letters to the members of Congress. We need to be proactive because this is our money the government is spending. We are the stakeholders!
It is so sad, but true, that money seems to take precedence over humanity. Our cries are on deaf ears. Congress needs to declare this continual flooding an emergency by rewriting the Master Manual, removing the MRRP, and require the Corps to get back to flood control like it was before 2004. The farmer does not have another three to five years for a lengthy study. Our days are numbered and so are our little towns along the river. We are fighting for our generational farms and for future generations. We have been dealing with this flooding for the past decade or more. Let’s get it done Congress!
Donette Jackson
Tekamah, NE