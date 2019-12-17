Why we should
Editor,
I am writing in support of the City of Tekamah pursuing the purchase of the former Tiger Bowl property, at the intersection of Highways 75 and 32, for the eventual purpose of demolition and/or possible new development.
Below is a sampling of comments from the 2016 Tekamah Strategic Plan that resulted from townhall meetings, surveys and other public input.
• Weaknesses: The downtown area needs some improvements with three empty commercial buildings side-by-side that are not well maintained and are in disrepair. The housing stock is not good for the middle income families and start-up families. There are many homes for sale but not the right kind of housing stock for new family start-ups.
• Facilities, Operations and Maintenance: “Building renovation,” “Downtown renovation/redevelopment initiative,” “Big Project: Need a focal point to bring the entire community together.”
• The locality or physical development strategy was the highest priority strategies as the community is prepared to do what they need to do to clean up the downtown main street area where they have three commercial buildings that either need to be demolished or have significant renovations done to the properties.
• Goal Statement: Develop an 18-month and a five-year Building Operations and Maintenance, Renovations, and New Construction Plan (Year one: three commercial business buildings demolitions/renovations), (Year two: two commercial business buildings demolitions/renovations), (Year three: two commercial demolitions/renovations).
The problems posed by substandard buildings on Main Street is more extensive than even the previous statements infer. Despite the efforts of several property owners and community groups, we are behind the goals stated in the Tekamah Strategic Plan.
I am aware of the recent purchase and plans for demolition of the three buildings located north of the First Northeast Bank of Nebraska led by the TIDC, as well as other privately funded rehab projects that have been completed or are in progress. I applaud everyone involved.
I feel, as a citizen and city council member, that it is time for the city to get actively involved financially to address the wishes of the citizen set forth three years ago in the strategic plan.
In the case of the Tiger Bowl property, there is a willing seller. The $35,000 offer may sound like a lot, but the city would not have to pursue condemnation, incurring substantial legal expenses, resulting in liens and delays to future renovation or new development projects.
Money has been budgeted every year since the strategic plan was completed to contribute to the goals set forth, however, they have not been used for that purpose.
It is time.
Chad Zink
Tekamah City Council Member East Ward
Santa visit a success, thanks to many
Editor:
Tekamah Public Library Foundation wishes to thank everyone who made Santa’s Dec. 7 visit to the library a great success. In November, anticipating the Big Guy’s visit, Foundation board members purchased and wrapped 50 copies of the children’s book, “Little Elliott, Big Family.” On Dec. 7, Santa and Mrs. Claus, assisted by several local elves, distributed those books and candy to families whose children came to discuss their Dec. 25 prospects with the Clauses.
Assisting at the event were volunteers Sam Titus, Kim Helzer, Kass Bromm, Fran Strong, Megan Tomasiewicz, Veona Hladky, Olivia Chatt, Nevaeh Ritter, Neelei Walpole, Hannah Rief, Preslee Hansen and Brinley Stahr. Many thanks to them all for making the day memorable for so many people. The count varies, but it was somewhere around 150!
The Foundation also appreciates the efforts by the Plaindealer whose photographer, Mark Jackson, spent two hours documenting the visit. Thanks, too, to all whose donations continue to support the Foundation’s mission to assist the library.
Happiest of holidays and best wishes in 2020!
Beverly J. Lydick
Chair, Tekamah Public Library Foundation