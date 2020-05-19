Put one on
Editor:
I really don’t understand a lot of people. Seems like most of them don’t care if they infect a lot of their friends, elderly people of their family.
I would like to ask all of you who do not wear masks when you go out, what are you afraid of? You don’t care? You don’t have a mask? You think it won’t happen to you?
During my first enlistment in 1951, I went to the University of Denver for 18 weeks to learn about my job in the Air Force. My job was military public health occupational medicine and bio-environmental engineering—which meant everything to do with the health of men.
So when the government says wear a mask to protect yourself, that’s what they mean, yet you always find a lot of people who just think they won’t get sick.
It’s like driving your car and not turning the lights on. You are betting your life any time you go out without a mask. Don’t be one to cause your loved ones to get sick or die because you were too lazy or didn’t care.
I had a polio patient on my ward in 1951. He had been under special care but when nothing worked, he was transferred to my ward. About two weeks later, he died. We were never told where he got polio. I had to tell his wife, who was about six months pregnant. That was a job I didn’t want to do again.
In 1956, I and another sergeant gave all of the dependent kids the first polio shots. They were not happy.
Now I ask you, do doctors wear masks when they operate on you or do small surgical procedures?
I had a first today. As I was coming out of a store, a lady was coming in. I asked her where her mask was, she told me why should she wear a mask, she wasn’t sick. I guess she thought because I had one on, I was sick—but being over 90, I take no chances.
Well, everyone has a right to their own opinions but if they watch the news or read the paper, maybe they would open their eyes. I don’t know if a lot of people saw the kids on TV who are sick with the virus. How did they get it? Someone forgot to wear their mask and went shopping with the kids.
I wish more people would take the virus seriously. We are not going to get rid of it until they do.
People come through Tekamah from a lot of different places and all it takes is one.
Please stay home unless you need to shop and then wear a mask when you go out to shop.
Lyle Qualley, Tekamah
Thanks for the chance
Editor:
On behalf of the Tekamah-Herman Prowler staff, we would like to take a minute to thank some people who have allowed this opportunity throughout our senior year. We owe people a huge thank you for a place where we can talk about our journey through the years at THS, give advice and life lessons and tell our community about the happenings within the school. Through this unique experience, we have grown as individuals and classmates. Because of this, we need to thank several different people who help us get this chance throughout our senior year.
First of all, we owe our sponsor, Mrs. Juliet Jensen. She has gone above and beyond for the students at Tekamah-Herman High within the classroom, being the sponsor of i-Help, and especially helping guide us in “The Prowler.” Mrs. Jensen, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for leading the way throughout the year and helping us get articles in the paper each and every month. Thank you for all that you do for us as students and “The Prowler” staff members!
Next, we need to thank the Plaindealer staff. Mr. Jackson, thank you for doing the final edit of our work before it is printed. We couldn’t do it without you. Mr. Wood, thank you for publishing our work in the Burt County Plaindealer. We know some places wouldn’t let high school seniors write an article each month to put in the local newspaper. Having such a supportive team at the Plaindealer in small town, Tekamah, Nebraska, is truly a blessing. Thank you to your team for allowing us this opportunity!
We would not be able to have a chance to write for the local newspaper without supportive teachers and staff members at Tekamah-Herman High School. With that being said, we would like to give a special thanks to Mr. Gross and Mr. Borders. Without their support of “The Prowler,” we couldn’t write the articles. Thank you, administrators, teachers and staff members for your support.
To all the citizens, teachers, and students who were interviewed this past school year, thank you for sharing your story and your time with us. Without you, we wouldn’t be able to report other sides and points of view about certain topics. We are lucky to have such giving community members within the school and town who are willing to give a couple minutes of their day to us so we can write articles for the paper. Thank you for everything!
As Prowler members, we really didn’t know much about student journalism. Thank you to Megan Tomasiewicz for presenting more information about this type of writing. Taking time out of your busy schedule to help us gain knowledge was greatly appreciated. Thank you so much, Megan!
Finally, we owe gratitude to our readers. Thank you for following our journey this year!
Although we have named specific people who have helped us this year, I am sure we are missing someone. If you had any part in making “The Prowler” a success, we sincerely thank you! Without such support, readers and our community, this wouldn’t be possible. Thank you again for everything everyone has done for us!
Sincerely,
Members of “The Prowler”
Staff members included: Rayna Hladky, Greta Lindberg, Brooklyn Brenneis, Isabella Jetensky, Jadyn Fleischman and Nolan Heim.—Ed.