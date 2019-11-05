It’s hard to distill a 67 page document. Especially when the language is legalese.
Craig’s proposed comprehensive plan and zoning regulations are like that.
For example, on page 1 of the zoning document is this entry: “The stated purpose of zoning is to promote the health, safety, convenience, order, prosperity and welfare of the present and future residents of the village by regulating and restricting the height, number of stories, and size of buildings and other structures; the size of yards, courts, and other open spaces; and the location and use of buildings, structure and land for trade, industry, residence, or other purposes in accordance with the Craig Comprehensive Plan and the zoning maps adopted herewith.”
Number of stories?
In Craig?
Don’t think any high rises will be built here.
Three reasons have been heard answering the question of why zoning is needed?”
One purpose heard is to obtain grants. According to Patty Plugge, executive director of the Burt County Economic Development Corp., this only applies when the village applies for a housing grant. And even that is not clear.
“So in checking with the housing experts, they said that while it isn’t required, they do site visits and sites with zoning provide more stability than those without,” Plugge said. “In a competitive grant situation, it makes a difference.”
Another reason given for zoning is to keep out confinement operations. But since the county has zoning and requires permits, it is doubtful their zoning process would allow that.
A third reason is to be able to condemn houses in significant disrepair and get them destroyed. Currently, if the property taxes are paid and the lawn mowed, the village’s hands are tied to remediate unsafe structures. When talking with village residents, cleaning up unsafe properties is a big concern.
Building permits will now be required if a building is erected, moved, added to, or structurally altered. If 75 percent of a building’s value is destroyed, then “such structure shall not be restored unless it shall thereafter conform to the regulations.”
The official zoning map that accompanies the regulations currently shows four occupied residences identified in the Commercial Zone. If changes are made to the structures, it is possible that those folks would have to pay for an application for a variance.
The cost for that application has yet to be set by the Village Board. If an application is refused, the appeal is to be filed in writing 10 days from the date of the decision. It does not state how the denial must be communicated with the filer, so a time delay if decision is sent via mail would significantly shorten the time for a written appeal drafted and presented.
In section 10.3 titled “Certification of Occupancy Required” comes this wording, “No building, structure or land shall be used of occupied, in whole or in part ... unless a certificate of occupancy shall be issued by the zoning administrator in accordance with this ordinance.”
At the planning meeting on October 22, Jenn Hinman assured folks the zoning and comprehensive plan were be posted shortly on the village’s Web site. As of Oct. 31, no such documents were found.
This planning and zoning process has progressed quickly, maybe too quickly. No need for immediate adoption has been found. Lengthening the time for appeal should be considered, as should correcting the Official Zoning Map to include currently occupied residences. The public needs time to digest it and make their recommendations, as does the board.