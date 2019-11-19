October was a busy month as I finished my year as chair of the National Association of State Boards of Education. It was an honor to serve in this role during the past year. NASBE is the organization that helps state boards of education members from across the country share policies, priorities, strategies, and thoughts on improving education in every one of our states.
It was enlightening to get to know leaders from around the country working in their states to make a difference in educational policy and improving student outcomes and opportunities. My Nebraska State Board of Education colleagues and I were blessed to host the NASBE annual conference in Omaha. I must say many of my colleagues around the country were surprised by how welcoming Nebraskans are and the great interesting things happening in education in our state!
An annual highlight of serving on the Nebraska State Board of Education is participating in the celebration of outstanding teachers. On Nov. 7, the Nebraska State Board of Education recognized the 2020 Nebraska Teacher of the Year, Megan Helberg, an English teacher at Burwell Junior-Senior High School in Burwell. Also honored were the 2020 Excellence in Teaching Award winners: Mark Gudgel, a high school English, Humanities and World Religions teacher from Omaha North High Magnet; Robert Kerr, a high school social students teacher from Hastings High School; and, Erin Meyer, a sixth grade teacher at West Elementary School in Sidney. Sydney Jensen the 2019 Nebraska teacher of the year, a ninth grade English teacher from Lincoln High School provided a wonderful snapshot of her learning experiences as the 2019 Teacher of the Year.
In November the State Board also approved the new social studies standards. With November being an important month for recognition of our veterans, it seemed appropriate to adopt these very important standards this month. These standards have placed a greater emphasis on civics education. The emphasis is on what all citizens need to know, but also do. Being a citizen of this great country requires action as well as a deep understanding of our republic.
In Nebraska, we are fortunate to have a process of developing standards that involves many individuals and steps for input along the way. We are also fortunate in Nebraska to have a balance between the state and local school districts. Once standards are adopted at the state level, school districts can use the state standards, or adopt their own standards of equal or greater rigor. Local districts must also develop a curriculum and then are responsible for adopting any materials used for instruction. I would encourage readers to be involved at the local level in the implementation of the social studies standards. Without a well thought out, locally driven curriculum, we miss the opportunity to add local relevancy and perspective to these standards.
Finally, a commitment to our country through action is what our veterans and current military members have demonstrated through service. Military service is just one of many ways that we can provide service to our country. The new social studies standards renew the focus on service to our country.
Thanks to all veterans who have contributed to the success of our country through military service. This month we honor and thank the commitment these men and women have made for our freedoms. Our country will flourish as long as we have a strong military committed to the democratic values that we hold dear.
This article represents my personal view, not that of the State Board of Education. Feel free to contact me at rachel.wise@nebraska.gov. Search the Nebraska Department of Education website at www.education.ne.gov to learn more about education in our state.